BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

PHGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BiomX by 200.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BiomX by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX in the third quarter valued at $6,528,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

