BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVXV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BVXV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 47,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,373. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.