BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Buys 4,950 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick bought 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $17,374.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,303 shares in the company, valued at $910,153.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Dale Broadrick bought 46,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $262,660.00.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick bought 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,504.00.
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick bought 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick acquired 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick acquired 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick acquired 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,056.56.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick acquired 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.
BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
