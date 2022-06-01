BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BIVI stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. BioVie has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioVie in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioVie by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioVie by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioVie by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

