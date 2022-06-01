Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will post $147.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.70 million and the highest is $197.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $58.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 151.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $520.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.50 million to $776.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $653.02 million, with estimates ranging from $555.60 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 138,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

