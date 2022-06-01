BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE BME traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 1,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,784. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
