BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.34) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.04) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.23) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.56).
