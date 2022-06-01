BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.34) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.04) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.23) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.56).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.