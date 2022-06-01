Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 397 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $12,354.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE BXMT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,816. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,842,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,008,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after buying an additional 1,172,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,038,000 after buying an additional 654,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.