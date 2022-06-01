Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 397 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $12,354.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,816. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,842,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,008,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after buying an additional 1,172,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,038,000 after buying an additional 654,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

