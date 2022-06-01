Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Update

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 232,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of BJDX opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bluejay Diagnostics news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 95,500 shares of company stock worth $100,275 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

