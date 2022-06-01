B&M European Value Retail (BME) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for B&M European Value Retail (LON: BME):

6/1/2022 – B&M European Value Retail was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 560 ($7.09).

5/31/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/30/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 685 ($8.67) to GBX 630 ($7.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 660 ($8.35) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on the stock.

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 394.70 ($4.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 501.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 561.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 385 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.24).

Get B&M European Value Retail SA alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.