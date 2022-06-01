B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 480 ($6.07) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 560 ($7.09). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

BME has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.67) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 596.78 ($7.55).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 389.80 ($4.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 501.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 561.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 385 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.24). The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

