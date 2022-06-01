B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

