BMO Capital Markets Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.02.

NYSE:CRM opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.46. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,777 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

