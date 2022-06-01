BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DMF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 55,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,323. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMF. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

