BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

NYSE:DSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 98,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.