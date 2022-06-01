BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

