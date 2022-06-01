Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 695 ($8.79) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 800 ($10.12) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($13.03) to GBX 780 ($9.87) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.50.

BYPLF stock remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

