Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNEFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS BNEFF traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 9,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $352.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 67.59%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

