Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

TSE BNE traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.38. 147,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.97. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.23. The company has a market cap of C$441.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.82.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$91.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.7880766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.