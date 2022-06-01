boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.82) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.50 ($3.23).

LON BOO opened at GBX 85.81 ($1.09) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 337 ($4.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -285.53.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

