BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 57.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $3,789,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

