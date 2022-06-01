Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $107.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,705. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $102.49 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 16.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at about $7,064,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

