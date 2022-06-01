BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.10.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 61,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

