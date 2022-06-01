BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
Several analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.10.
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
