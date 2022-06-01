BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.10.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.