Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

BCLI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,275. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.06.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

