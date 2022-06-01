BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. 2,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.08. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

