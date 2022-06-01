BRC (NYSE:BRCC) vs. Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Financial Survey

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BRC and Pacific Ventures Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRC presently has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 87.21%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC N/A -169.73% 66.03% Pacific Ventures Group -13.85% N/A -74.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRC and Pacific Ventures Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 9.00 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group $41.99 million 0.03 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Pacific Ventures Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC.

Summary

BRC beats Pacific Ventures Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and redistributes dry goods, frozen foods, disposables, and janitorial products, as well as sells meat and dairy products. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

