Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($5.23).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRW shares. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 511 ($6.47) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 527 ($6.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 488.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 387.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 29.48.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.50), for a total value of £18,139.06 ($22,949.22).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

