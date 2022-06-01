Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 13,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 34.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in BRF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in BRF in the third quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRF in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 256,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,110. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRF will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.