Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-$3.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.42 billion-$31.42 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.46, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

