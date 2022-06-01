Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $11,443,315.62 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $3,305,185.76.

On Friday, March 18th, Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $5,288,530.08.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55.

On Monday, March 14th, Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,334,703.68.

On Friday, March 11th, Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,557,641.93.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 562,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,937. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 21,113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

