BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 732,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other BrightSpire Capital news, CEO Michael Mazzei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

BRSP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 20,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,206. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 506.70%.

BRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.