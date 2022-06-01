Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Director Buys $90,600.00 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 328,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,097. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BRLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.