British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($39.22) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($49.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,806.11 ($48.15).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,571 ($45.18) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,340.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,095.60. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,601 ($45.56). The stock has a market cap of £81.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.68), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($352,446.33).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

