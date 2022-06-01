Britt J. Vitalone Sells 27,281 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $5.79 on Tuesday, hitting $328.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,594. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

