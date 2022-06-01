Britvic’s (BVIC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 770 ($9.74) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 855 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.46) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 963.75 ($12.19).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 812 ($10.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 716.54 ($9.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($12.88). The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 827.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 863.51.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.