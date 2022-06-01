Brokerages Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) will post $135.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.93 million to $137.10 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $122.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $547.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.65 million to $553.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $579.84 million, with estimates ranging from $567.68 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

NYSE BMI opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.05. Badger Meter has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $112.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

