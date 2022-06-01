Brokerages Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) to announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.65). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 million.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CCCC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,072. The company has a market capitalization of $326.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.