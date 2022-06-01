Brokerages Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.65). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 million.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CCCC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,072. The company has a market capitalization of $326.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

