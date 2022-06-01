Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $391.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the highest is $393.50 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chart Industries.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
About Chart Industries (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
