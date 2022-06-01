Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $391.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the highest is $393.50 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Shares of GTLS opened at $175.88 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 165.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

