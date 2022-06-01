Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. John Bean Technologies also reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $101,397. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of JBT opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

