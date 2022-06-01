Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Announce $1.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $10.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

LBRDK traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.43. The stock had a trading volume of 907,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.77. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

