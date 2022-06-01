Brokerages Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). LiveVox reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.91 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LVOX shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of LiveVox stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $207.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

