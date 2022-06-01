Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $1.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Prologis reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.42.

PLD traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $126.02. 134,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,895. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

