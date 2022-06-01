Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. Telos reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telos in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Telos by 175.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. 918,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $653.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

