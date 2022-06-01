Brokerages Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.08). WM Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Several brokerages have commented on MAPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

In other news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $56,083.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,254.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,542.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,696. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

