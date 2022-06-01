Brokerages Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Announce -$1.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) to post ($1.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($4.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $87.19.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $507,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,016,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,551 shares of company stock worth $3,849,631 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

