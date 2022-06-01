Brokerages Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Post $0.87 EPS

Analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.84. Ameren posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 45,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,170. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $305,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,919,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,128 shares of company stock worth $3,043,683. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

