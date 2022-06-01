Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Post $2.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. CDW reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $9.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,329. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $155.39 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.