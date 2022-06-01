Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 30,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.
