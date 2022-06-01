Brokerages Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $359.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.20 million to $378.32 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 492,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 932.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 138.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

